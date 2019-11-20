#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Technology

The rise of Cyber Sovereignty: How do we balance security and privacy on the Net?

Updated : November 20, 2019 07:06 PM IST

In a world mediated by technology giants, there is an over-centralisation of power in the hands of unaccountable corporates.
While India doesn’t have a cyber sovereignty policy, it flexes its muscles against platforms and, indeed, the internet itself.
The rise of Cyber Sovereignty: How do we balance security and privacy on the Net?
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Sensex at record high! 126 stocks from BSE 500 index gave double-digit return in 1 month

Sensex at record high! 126 stocks from BSE 500 index gave double-digit return in 1 month

Government approves import of 1.2 lakh tonnes onion to curb price rise

Government approves import of 1.2 lakh tonnes onion to curb price rise

How Reliance Industries turned Rs 10,000 investment in 1977 to Rs 3.1 crore in 2019

How Reliance Industries turned Rs 10,000 investment in 1977 to Rs 3.1 crore in 2019

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV