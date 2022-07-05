The realme Revolution - 4 years of The Tech Pioneer 

India’s economic growth comprises a promising young population which has spearheaded GDP growth in the backdrop of an evolving business landscape. From the onset of the 5G network to other technological advancements and digital innovations, India’s growth story is truly unique, and has been further encouraged and supported by flagship programs like Make in India, Digital India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and PLI Incentives.

The one aspect that is underlying in the face of this rapid growth, is digital advancement. The internet has helped to reduce the digital divide massively among India’s population. From bringing about digital education and literacy to unlocking opportunities, the internet has changed the way a consumer responds to the market, encouraging ecommerce and tech brands to revitalise their brand strategies.

Journey of realme - From Starting Small to Achieving Big

As one of the world’s fastest growing consumer tech brands, realme is a brand that started its journey as recently as in 2018, with a need to cater to user demands for both trendy designs, and powerful performance, across both the Indian and global markets. realme 1’s launch resonated highly with the market and the brand was able to quickly establish itself as India’s #4 brand effortlessly, staying true to its product philosophy, “Amalgamation of outstanding designs with advanced cutting-edge technologies.” Today, realme has 126 million+ users worldwide.

At the start of its journey, realme’s products were sold online, and subsequently offline stores were set up across India, with a goal of reaching out to a younger audience - hence introducing realme 1. Within a span of 1 year, the brand was able to go from capturing 3% to 10% market share in India, witnessing a 255% increase in sales during 2019’s festive season.

From Disruption to Trendsetting

realme has a strong foundation backing it in terms of its people - Madhav Sheth, VP, realme and President, realme International Business Group being a strong pillar of the brand’s growth story. His vision is truly remarkable, and has enabled the business to expand the brand’s product portfolio (launching multiple industry firsts such as India’s first 64MP smartphone (realme XT), India’s first 5G smartphone (realme X50 Pro), India’s fastest charging smartphone (realme X2 Pro), and the World’s First & Fastest Charging Flagship with 150W UltraDart Charging technology (realme GT NEO 3) among others)) and diversify towards AIoT products across multiple categories.

During the pandemic as well, while the business lost ~2 months of volume, recovery was quick, and the lessons learnt were quicker. realme realised that it needed to anticipate long-term effects, study the impact of challenges faced by consumers globally, and accordingly take precautionary measures. For example, the global chipset shortage arising out of supply chain problems.

Online & Offline Presence

Beyond inculcating a smart and trendy lifestyle for its consumers, realme has also managed to become one of India’s happiest workplaces. Sanjeev Kumar, Online Sales Head, realme India & Europe and Deepak Nakra, Offline Sales Head, realme India, also chime in on how the brand’s online and offline workforce has been strengthened in a short span of time to ensure optimum performance and delivery.

What started with a team of 20 members sitting in a small conference room, brainstorming ideas on how to launch the new phone, has today grown into a family of 10,000+ employees. By the end of this year realme aims to grow to a family of 13,000 + employees! realme’s employees are young, enthusiastic, and agile, much like its spirit and consumers.

Dare to Leap!

From encouraging competitors to raise the bar, to ensuring the brand continues to climb higher ground, realme is one of the fastest growing success stories in India’s tech landscape. The brand has managed to create a positive work environment internally, and gain momentum in the market externally. From taking the ‘Leap to Greener’ by reducing carbon emissions, to focusing on manufacturing smartphones and multiple AIoT products in India, it is a brand that truly focuses on understanding and meeting customers’ demands, while remaining agile.

Having customised its product strategy to fit the changing market’s dynamics, realme is excited to grow and develop with the needs of its consumers, both in India and globally. Where’s the future headed? From building smartphones to smart home products, realme is all set to create an integrated ‘Techlife’ ecosystem that takes care of a consumer’s entertainment, care, and connection needs.

realme began with fledgling steps in the smartphone industry, and today, has established itself as a game-changer in every way possible. With a ‘go premium’ strategy in 2022 (comprising top of the line smartphones with advanced integrated technologies, notebooks and earbuds) the brand’s portfolio continues to ever-expand. No wonder today the brand is rising fast as India’s top tech-lifestyle brand with one motto - Let’s break boundaries!

This is a partnered post.