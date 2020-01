The Playbook: Lakshmi Pratury on lessons from TED and INK Talks in building communities

Great communities make products happen. Some of the world’s most successful products from iPhones to Netflix, Tik Tok and so on, are shaped by communities of users who love them.

TED, is another example.

Lakshmi Pratury co-hosted TED in Mysore in 2009, along with Chris Anderson. Later on, she founded INK Talks.

“My biggest learning from building communities is not to have any purpose at all, at least while starting,” she tells me in this episode of The Playbook. “Sense of purpose can make your relationship with the community very transactional.”

Tune in!