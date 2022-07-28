The OnePlus Ace Pro to release as 10T in India with top features

The latest addition to the OnePlus 10 series is nearly here. The OnePlus 10T is what the device will be known as globally and will launch on August 3. In the Chinese market, however, it will be called the OnePlus Ace Pro. Sounds fancy, right? The specs are even fancier.

The Ace Pro will be the first-ever OnePlus smartphone with 16 GB RAM and this is only the beginning. The device has also been confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. Alongside the huge RAM allocation, the phone is said to pack a massive storage of 512 GB.

For an optimum gaming experience, another confirmed spec by OnePlus is that the device will feature a HyperBoost Gaming Engine with GPA 3.0. Users can expect a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz to add to that experience.

It is also speculated that it could come with the industry’s first eight-channel all-through-VC heat dissipation system, which is claimed to be twice better than an ordinary VC (Vapour Chamber). The 5177 square mm large VC could very well be the largest in the market, far better than most flagship performers.

The phone rocks a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP primary lens paired with an 8 MP and a 2 MP shooter. The selfie camera is tipped to be 32 MP. It will rock a 2,300 mAh dual-cell battery with support for 150W fast charging. The device will run on Android 12-based ColorOS out of the box.