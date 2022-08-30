The next iPhone SE could resemble the discontinued XR model

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The new iPhone SE is reportedly going to resemble the iPhone XR in terms of design, according to YouTuber Jon Prosser. The launch date is yet to be confirmed.

If you know Apple, you are also likely to be familiar with its iPhone SE series, a more" affordable" version of the popular handset that caters to a rather premium audience.

The new iPhone SE, possibly releasing in March 2023, is reportedly going to resemble the iPhone XR in terms of design, according to YouTuber Jon Prosser. It must be said here that Prosser has a mixed track record when it comes to Apple predictions. He became prominent in 2020 when he nailed down details of that year’s iPhone SE weeks before launch. Other leaks from him are generally either a hit or a miss.

If he is right, the iPhone SE will finally welcome the infamous Apple notch, while the iPhone 14 Pro models are said to be evolving from it into a pill-shaped cutout on the screen. With the all-screen, bezel less design, the iPhone SE 4 will also bid adieu to the home button.

To jog your memory, the iPhone XR launched in 2018 — and has since been discontinued — sporting a 6.1-inch LCD display, a single 12 MP primary camera and a 7 MP selfie camera with an almost 3,000 mAh battery. Unlike its predecessor, this one would at least look like it belongs in 2022.

The A15 bionic chip was first seen in the iPhone 13 lineup and is said to be powering the iPhone non-Pro models as well. Only the Pro models would receive the new A16 chipset.