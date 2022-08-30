    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Hometechnology News

    The next iPhone SE could resemble the discontinued XR model

    The next iPhone SE could resemble the discontinued XR model

    The next iPhone SE could resemble the discontinued XR model
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    The new iPhone SE is reportedly going to resemble the iPhone XR in terms of design, according to YouTuber Jon Prosser. The launch date is yet to be confirmed.

    If you know Apple, you are also likely to be familiar with its iPhone SE series, a more" affordable" version of the popular handset that caters to a rather premium audience. 
    The new iPhone SE, possibly releasing in March 2023, is reportedly going to resemble the iPhone XR in terms of design, according to YouTuber Jon Prosser. It must be said here that Prosser has a mixed track record when it comes to Apple predictions. He became prominent in 2020 when he nailed down details of that year’s iPhone SE weeks before launch. Other leaks from him are generally either a hit or a miss.
    Also Read: iPhone 14 Pro: No notch, big camera upgrades & more — what to expect
    If he is right, the iPhone SE will finally welcome the infamous Apple notch, while the iPhone 14 Pro models are said to be evolving from it into a pill-shaped cutout on the screen. With the all-screen, bezel less design, the iPhone SE 4 will also bid adieu to the home button.
    To jog your memory, the iPhone XR launched in 2018 — and has since been discontinued — sporting a 6.1-inch LCD display, a single 12 MP primary camera and a 7 MP selfie camera with an almost 3,000 mAh battery. Unlike its predecessor, this one would at least look like it belongs in 2022.
    Also Read: Instagram users will now be able to link NFT posts to their Facebook accounts
    The A15 bionic chip was first seen in the iPhone 13 lineup and is said to be powering the iPhone non-Pro models as well. Only the Pro models would receive the new A16 chipset.
    While Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 14 lineup and the Apple Watch on September 7, it is not yet confirmed whether the tech giant would be launching the special edition iPhone along with these devices.
    Also Read: Apple Watch Series 8: An expensive 'Pro' model, a new chipset & more — what to expect

    Tags

    AppleApple iPhone SE

    Previous Article

    Google's self-driving car Waymo launches cab service in US city

    Next Article

    Sony resurrects itself in the handheld games space with PlayStation Mobile division

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng