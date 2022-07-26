The new Samsung Galaxy foldables may cost you more this year

As is the case with most launches, leaks go from a trickle into dam bursts the closer we get to the launch date, and it is no different for Samsung's foldables.

With the launch, dubbed Samsung Unpacked, set for August 10, just over two weeks away, the alleged prices of the devices are doing rounds, and they are higher than last year.

A leaked listing from a European retailer suggests that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will hit the markets with a higher price point. The Fold 4 might cost 1,864 euros (approximately Rs 1,52,000) for the 256 GB model as compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which was launched at a price of 1,699 euros.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4, on the other hand, is said to be listed at 1,080 euros (approx. Rs 88,000), an 81-euro increase from the Galaxy Z Flip 3, which launched in Europe for 999 euros.

What is interesting to note here is that the previous generation Samsung foldable devices were actually launched at a lower price than their predecessors. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 was launched in India at a price of Rs 1,49,999, while the Galaxy Z Flip 3 started at Rs 84,999.

As with all rumours, these too should be taken with a grain of salt. The idea was probably to make the devices affordable for users so that they can adapt to the concept and eventually get hooked. Whether or not the company will launch the flagships at a lower price in India again remains unclear.

The devices are said to come with several improvements, like a thinner chassis, a better camera setup and an improved battery life, as well as better folding to minimise creases.