The iconic iPhone X will ride into the sunset this month — here's a look at the game-changer

Sporting an all-new look compared to the previous four generations, the iPhone X had one standout feature — the infamous notch — and Face ID. The notch and Face ID would become a mainstay in iPhones, even today. Half the current lineup, which will be replaced by the iPhone 15 series next Tuesday (September 12), still has the infamous notch on the display — the iPhone 14, 14 Plus, and officially available previous generation iPhones.
By today's iPhone standards, the iPhone X feels antiquated — its 5.8-inch screen is smaller than the 6.1 inch on the base model from the current generation, and the A11 Bionic chip, the most powerful smartphone chip in its heyday, can just about keep up with iOS 16. But the impact it has had on the iPhone was massive — the design till that point had begun to feel very dated and reused. Apple had been using the same design for four years, since the 6 and 6 Plus series.
By then, Samsung, with its fresh designs for its Galaxy S and the erstwhile Note lineups, had claimed the mantle of the manufacturer, making some of the most attractive-looking phones. Just like the redesigned MacBook Air re-energised Apple's notebook portfolio in 2018, the launch of iPhone X electrified the iPhone, once again making it a coveted fashion statement, apart from being an exceptional device. It was also, perhaps, the most short-lived iPhone, announced in September 2017 but available only in November, and discontinued just nine months later when Apple released the iPhone Xs and Xs Max in September 2018..
The iPhone X sported a stainless steel frame and came in two colours — Silver, which included a glossy white glass back, and Space Grey. Gone too were the horizontal dual rear camera setups seen from the days of the iPhone 7 Plus. The X sported a vertical camera array comprising a primary 12 MP shooter and a 12 MP telephoto lens.
Coming on the heels of the 10th anniversary of the iPhone and positioned in the vanguard for iPhone development for the next decade, the iPhone X was an instant hit, easily outselling the 8 and 8 Plus, which still carried the remnants of the previous years' design.
Apple has always had the reputation of being a trendsetter and sure enough, the market was flooded with countless Android imitators that had a notch on the screen and a vertical camera setup on the back. The notch would soon be replaced by tear-drop front-facing cameras and eventually, the hole-punch cutouts of today. However, the iPhone's notch would go on to become iconic — there would be no mistaking an iPhone even if you had a case slapped on because of the notch.
While I have mixed feelings that the iPhone X will no longer run the latest version of iOS, it will continue to be supported by security updates for several years to come. So if you're among the few to still rock an iPhone X, rest assured that your device will continue to be supported.
Just like the original MacBook Air with its slim wedge-shaped design and chunky aluminium bezels around the screen, the iPhone X feels outdated today. But like the former, the X was in the vanguard of a new era in its product category.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Chinese banks lag behind Indian counterparts in digital transformation, says KV Kamath
Sept 7, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Morgan Stanley to launch AI chatbot to woo wealthy clients
Sept 7, 2023 IST3 Min Read
Google Cloud partners with MeitY to train government officials in cybersecurity skills
Sept 7, 2023 IST2 Min Read