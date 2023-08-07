CNBC TV18
The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023 passed in Lok Sabha

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 7, 2023 3:19:55 PM IST (Updated)

The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023 was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The bill seeks to establish a robust framework for the protection of personal data in the digital realm.

It was initially introduced in Parliament on December 11, 2019, with the intention of ensuring the protection of private data belonging to individuals across the country. The bill outlines stringent provisions regarding data protection, data sharing, and data storage.
The bill was tabled in Parliament on August 3, despite opposition members' requests that it be forwarded to a parliamentary panel for review. The Opposition also questioned its introduction as a money bill. However, government sources later clarified that the bill will be taken up as a normal one, not as a money bill.
Members of the Opposition have also said that the JPC report on the data protection bill was adopted without the introduction of the bill.
First Published: Aug 7, 2023 3:10 PM IST
X