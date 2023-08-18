The Data Protection Board is an adjudicating body: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

“I want to be very clear that the Data Protection Board's role in the bill is very narrow. It is not a regulator. It is not a statutory body. It's a body that adjudicates the dispute between those whose personal data has been given to a platform and the platform which has in turn breached the obligations under the law. It's an adjudicating body,” said Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

The Minister was in a conversation with CNBC-TV18 at the Digital Digital India Vision 8.0: Techade of the Youth event, where, among other things, he spoke about the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023, which was passed in Parliament earlier this month

Chandrasekhar highlighted the digital nature of the board, highlighting its transparency requirements. He further detailed the appeal process, indicating that appeals lie with a specially convened tribunal and ultimately with the Supreme Court.

Addressing concerns about the independence and accountability of the DPB, Chandrasekhar stressed, "The process that has been designed to ensure accountability and transparency will determine the efficacy and the performance of the DPB... The institution is going to be a very important institution to adjudicate disputes in the data economy for the next several years."

Chandrasekhar responded to fears of potential internet censorship, explaining the power to block platforms as a mechanism to deter repeated law violators. He stated, "So that power is there in the government, whether the government exercises it and on one occasion does exercise, the government will decide."

Regarding the scope of personal information and the Right to Information Act, Chandrasekhar clarified that the right to personal information is distinct from the Right to Information Act, which pertains to public servants and individuals in public life. He emphasised that the Right to Information Act remains intact with respect to accountability and disclosure requirements.