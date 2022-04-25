The 5G opportunity that will transform economies, businesses and societies

Fifth generation mobile communication technology or 5G represents a paradigm shift in the field of communications. It can not only accelerate the speed of human to human communication but also enable machine-to-machine communication was well. At a broader level, it has the potential to usher in major societal transformations by enabling a rapid expansion of the role of information technology across manufacturing, education, healthcare, agriculture, finance and a spectrum of social sectors.

To understand the opportunities and potential of 5G technology in India, the third episode of CNBC-TV18 and Qualcomm’s series, themed ‘The 5G Opportunity’, featured Kalyanaraman Rajaraman, Telecom Secretary and Chairman, DCC, sharing his views and relevant updates on the status of the rollout of 5G in India.

He explained that when 5G capabilities and their relevance get multiplied in combination with other frontier technology, such as AI, Big Data, Blockchain, IoT, it will reshape the economic landscape and could foster innovation to address societal changes. “We are keen that the 5G rollout ensures digital inclusion, especially in rural and remote areas,” he said.

He went on to highlight the improvements that the rollout of 5G would unlock as well as the innovation, research and new-use cases which will emerge as a result of higher bandwidth. He also outlined the opportunities that it will unleash. “The biggest advantage for India, as a result of 5G, would be the opportunity to build the country’s core IT capabilities, which will enable home grown IT companies – both giants and start-ups - to take their offerings to the next level,” he concluded.

Next, the event hosted a discussion between an esteemed panel of guests, comprising Arogyaswami Paulraj, Professor Emeritus, Stanford University; Dr Kirti Gupta, VP - Technology & Economic Strategy, Qualcomm Incorporated and Purushothaman KG, Partner & National Sector Leader, Telecommunications, KPMG - India. They offered their insights into the challenges in implementation of 5G and how India could overcome these to realise its economic potential.

They discussed how 5G would impact everything from manufacturing and logistics to agriculture, telemedicine and every spectrum of business and society, in a way that could not even be envisioned using 4G. They all agreed that it could transform businesses and their operations and enable them to give a differentiated and immersive experience to customers. The roll out of 5G would step up the Make in India and Design in India missions and give India a unique advantage among global peers. In fact, KPMG estimated that 5G could deliver an additional 1% to GDP in India.

The panel reiterated that this new watershed communication technology would enable India to leap-frog tech innovation, democratize access to connectivity and close the digital divide. At another level, by enabling optimization of resources and reduction of greenhouse gasses, it will facilitate a greener future. Most importantly, 5G has the power to impact society and bring about sustainable growth and a new balance in the world, and specifically in India.

