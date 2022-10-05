Thai firm Translucia enters India, selects Sunovatech for $3 bn metaverse project

By CNBC-TV18

Mini Sunovatech will design a 3D virtual reality experience for Translucia. Specialising in 3D modeling and rendering design, Sunovatech will be helping to develop 3D assets and environments for visualizing Translucia, using its exceptional Unreal Engine technology development and specialists.

Translucia, a subsidiary of T&B Media Global (Thailand), on Wednesday said it has entered the Indian market by forging a partnership with Sunovatech India, a specialist immersive and extended reality company to build a comprehensive ecosystem with metaverse elements to create a virtual world worth $3 billion.

In this global alliance, other partners include Sygnum world's first digital asset bank and the first to offer secure "Custody” digital banking, Two Bulls, a Metaverse R&D Center in Melbourne and Black flame. Under the partnership, Sunovatech will act as a production hub for building 3D Assets, Environments and modules of the metaverse, the company said.

Dr. Jwanwat Ahriyavraromp, founder and CEO of T&B Media Global and founder of Translucia, said partnering with global experts would enable Translucia to perfectly integrate with other metaverses.

We are delighted to work with Sunovatech India including our global partners, these partners bring their unique expertise, talent and advanced technologies to help Translucia achieve its goals, he said.

Translucia aims to develop an 'infinite universe' capable of interconnectivity with other metaverses leveraging Web 3.0 capabilities. The Translucia universe will have shared infrastructure, utilities, technologies, hardware, and software. The development will provide a new experience that leads users to a truly immersive experience that connects the real and virtual worlds.

Rishi Ahuja, the founder of Sunovatech, said, "We are really excited to be part of this unique and extensive project, this partnership uniquely opens access to a large volume of 3D Assets for Translucia owned by Sunovatech. We will bring in production speed, finest processes of the Metaverse with harmonized international standards and managed production base in India."