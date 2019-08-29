Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#EconomicRelief#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Technology

Tesla's Elon Musk, Alibaba's Jack Ma to talk at Shanghai tech event today

Updated : August 29, 2019 07:52 AM IST

The two entrepreneurs will have a conversation in front of an audience on Aug 29 at theÂ WorldÂ Artificial IntelligenceÂ ConferenceÂ which will run Aug 29-Aug 31, the spokeswoman said.
On Twitter, he also said he intends to launch a China unit of The Boring Company, his underground transportation venture, on the same China trip.
Late last year at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai, Jack Ma called the conflict "the most stupid thing in thisÂ world".
Tesla's Elon Musk, Alibaba's Jack Ma to talk at Shanghai tech event today
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

IRDAI slaps Rs 1.11 crore penalty on Policybazaar

IRDAI slaps Rs 1.11 crore penalty on Policybazaar

Why this stock crashed 80% in the last 1 year despite rising 345% since listing in 2016

Why this stock crashed 80% in the last 1 year despite rising 345% since listing in 2016

CG Power eyes Rs 1,100 crore from asset sale, fresh equity; no clarity on management changes

CG Power eyes Rs 1,100 crore from asset sale, fresh equity; no clarity on management changes

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV