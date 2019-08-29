Technology
Tesla's Elon Musk, Alibaba's Jack Ma to talk at Shanghai tech event today
Updated : August 29, 2019 07:52 AM IST
The two entrepreneurs will have a conversation in front of an audience on Aug 29 at theÂ WorldÂ Artificial IntelligenceÂ ConferenceÂ which will run Aug 29-Aug 31, the spokeswoman said.
On Twitter, he also said he intends to launch a China unit of The Boring Company, his underground transportation venture, on the same China trip.
Late last year at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai, Jack Ma called the conflict "the most stupid thing in thisÂ world".
