Tesla sets 5-1 stock split and its high-flying stock soars again

Updated : August 12, 2020 09:11 AM IST

Tesla's stock has surged over 200 percent this year, while shares of General Motors and Ford Motor declined on fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
Stock splits are a way for companies to make shares more accessible to retail investors, potentially attracting individual investors who make small trades.
Over the past 30 days, Tesla was second only to Apple as the most popular stock on the Robinhood trading app, according to Robintrack, a website that tracks Robinhood holdings.
