Technology
Tesla Electric Aircraft? Elon Musk plans electric plane in the next 5 years
Updated : July 01, 2019 07:35 PM IST
Musk explained that jet fuel beats batteries when it comes to energy density, but the efficiency gains mean that so much energy potential is not needed, the report said.
Musk estimated that Li-Ion batteries would need to achieve a 400 Wh/kg energy density in order for batteries to beat kerosene and his electric aircraft to be viable.
