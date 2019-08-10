Business
Telegram users can now send silent messages, animated emojis
Updated : August 10, 2019 06:12 PM IST
The ability to send messages silently essentially means if the users want to message to someone but don't want their device to make a sound, they can now choose to send without sound.
