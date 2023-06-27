Telegram to launch new Stories feature early next month

Stories on Telegram are said to offer granular privacy controls, a compact UI, and additional enhancements such as captions and dual camera support, promising to enhance the Telegram experience.

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov announced on Tuesday that the messaging platform will be launching Stories in early July. This announcement comes in response to demand from users, with more than half of all feature requests received by Telegram related to Stories, as per Durov.

Users will have the ability to precisely control who sees their stories on Telegram, with options including Everyone, only contacts (with exceptions), selected contacts, or a list of Close Friends. Users will also be able to hide any stories from their contacts that they don’t want to see by simply moving them to the “Hidden” list.

Stories will be presented in a compact UI format. Placed in an expandable section at the top of the chat list, users can easily access Stories without compromising valuable screen real estate.