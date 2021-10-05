Telegram, Signal record increase in traction as Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer global outage

Facebook and Facebook-backed applications, including WhatsApp and Instagram, which suffered a global outage for more than six hours between Monday night and early Tuesday morning are back to normal. But its rival Telegram and Signal recorded an increase in traction in the meantime.

In fact, Signal took a dig at Facebook and tweeted, "Signups are way up on Signal (welcome everyone!). We also know what it's like to work through an outage, and wish the best for the engineers working on bringing back service on other platforms."

It also claimed that "millions of new people have joined Signal today and our messaging and calling have been up and running but some people aren't seeing all of their contacts appear on Signal. We're working hard to fix this up".

Signups are way up on Signal (welcome everyone!) We also know what it’s like to work through an outage, and wish the best for the engineers working on bringing back service on other platforms #mondays — Signal (@signalapp) October 4, 2021

The Telegram also tweeted a GIF with a popular clip from the Spider-Man where Stan Lee is seen working unaffected even as Dr Curt Connors/The Lizard is chasing the Spider-Man in the back.

Facebook 's virtual reality division, Oculus, had also stopped working during this period. These services were not accessible over the web or on smartphone apps. On Twitter, the server down hashtag trended for hours. India has the largest user base for Facebook and the other applications it owns with more than 410 million consumers.

In a statement, the company said, "We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience."

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience. — Facebook (@Facebook) October 4, 2021

According to Downdetector, which tracks outages, it was the largest failure it had ever seen, with 10.6 million problem reports around the world.

Facebook Inc has blamed a "faulty configuration change" for a nearly six-hour outage on Monday that prevented the company's 3.5 billion users from accessing its social media and messaging services such as WhatsApp Instagram , and Messenger. The company in a late Monday blog post did not specify who executed the configuration change and whether it was planned.

The outage was the second blow to the social media giant in as many days after a whistleblower on Sunday accused the company of repeatedly prioritizing profit over clamping down on hate speech and misinformation.