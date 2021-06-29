Telegram rolls out group video call feature; check details

Messaging app Telegram has introduced a series of new features in its latest update, including a group video call feature. Both iOS and Android users will now be able to turn their group voice chats into video conference calls on Telegram.

To enhance the group video calling feature, Telegram users will now be able to use features like noise suppression and tablet support. Users will also be able to share a screen during the call to put on a presentation using the screen share feature.

Initially, group video calls on Telegram will be limited to the first 30 people who join a voice chat. However, Telegram will allow more users in future.

In a weblog submission on June 25, Telegram said, “Voice chats in any group can now seamlessly flip into group video calls simply faucet the digicam icon to modify your video on.”

Here's how to use the group video call feature:

The Android users can start a group video call by finding the option in the profile of any group where they are admin. Similarly, iOS users will find a 'Voice Chat' button right in the group profile.

Besides group video calls, Telegram has also rolled out several other features — including animated backgrounds, new animated emojis, import of customised third-party stickers, a dedicated Bot Menu, and others — with its latest update. As part of the animated background feature, colours and patterns will shift in the background when a user sends or receives messages.

Earlier this year, Telegram recorded a surge in its user base after its rival WhatsApp rolled out its new privacy policy. The messaging app was first launched by two Russian brothers Nikolai and Pavel Durov in 2013. The duo own Russia’s largest social network company “VK”.

