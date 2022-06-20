Telegram launches premium service: What's new and what are its benefits

Telegram, one of the world’s most widely used instant messaging services, has unveiled a new premium subscription service. Subscribers for a fee of $4.99 a month can enjoy double the limits that a user of the messaging service enjoys. The premium subscription is expected to be a huge draw for dedicated users among the 700-million-strong user base for the app.

Telegram said that Premium users will have access to faster downloads as well as being able to upload files of up to 4 GB in size, instead of the 2 GB upload limit imposed on free users. However, at the same time, the company is not gatekeeping the entirety of this feature behind a pay wall. Free users can still download files larger than 2 GB that the new premium users are able to upload.

Premium users will also have double the limit on nearly everything else in the app. They can now follow 1000 channels, pin 10 chats to the main list, create 20 chat folders with up to 200 chats each, and add a fourth account to their Telegram app. Premium users can also save up to 10 stickers and 400 GIFs as favourites. Finally, premium subscribers can reserve 20 public t.me links.

Some other benefits of joining the premium tier of service include having no ads on the app, and getting access to premium app icons, badges, stickers and reactions. Premium users can also use animated profile pictures, automatic audio transcriptions for voice messages, more chat management tools and the ability to write longer bios.

Despite the plethora of new features being added for premium subscribers, Telegram has clarified it won’t be stopping development for free users and that free features will remain free. The features have been released just a month after Telegram CEO Pavel Durov announced that the messaging app would be unveiling a premium service to keep up with the operational costs for Telegram.