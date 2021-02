Telegram has introduced an auto-delete messages feature for individual chats, groups and channels. The new feature comes as part of a number of new features that were launched on February 24 to enhance user chat experience with a higher level of privacy and security.

Available earlier only for Secret Chats, the new feature will allow users of the platform to set a timer of 24 hours or 7 days in any chat prior to sending messages. The messages will disappear for all users in a group or channel, or for a single recipient in an individual chat after the selected timeframe.

In group and channels, only admins can enable this feature or edit it. Users can track the time of a specific message by tapping on it on an Android device or using the long press on iOS devices.

Auto-delete only applies to messages sent after the timer is set, earlier messages will remain in chat history, Telegram said.

Other features introduced by the app include:

Improved reporting system

Telegram is working towards making the platform abuse free for all the users with their improved reporting system. User can now report any spam content, Fake accounts, any content related to violence, child abuse, pornography, etc more efficiently. User can also select a specific message while reporting. Additionally, all reporting options allow you to add a comment to give more context. This overall helps Telegram to better understand the concern quickly.

Expiring invite links and scannable QR codes for invites

Joining links help the communities on Telegram to grow faster. In addition to the main joining link to any Channel or Group, admins can create additional links to share with limited duration and number of uses, or both. Along with the same, now any invite link can also been converted to scannable QR Code to put on everything from brochures to billboards. Admins can also track from what sources more number of users are joining. This helps them to map performance and growth of Channels or Groups.

Home screen widgets

Users can now add widgets on their screen while they are on Android or iOS. The Chat Widget shows a preview of recent messages, while the Shortcut Widget shows only names and profile pictures. On Android, the chats and messages in the widgets will always up to date with further expansion options whereas as iOS, it will be on an occasional basis.

To add a widget, press and hold on your home screen, then tap Widgets on Android or the (+) on iOS and search for Telegram.

Improved Chat Import feature and New Animated emojis