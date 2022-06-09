Telecom operators say letter to Centre slamming private 5G networks was not an ultimatum

A letter sent on Thursday by the Cellular Operators' Association of India (COAI) to the Centre has sparked a debate. The letter, addressed to Union Minister for Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw, suggested that the government not allot 5G spectrum to private captive networks as it would eat into the revenues of telecom service providers.

The tone of the letter made it sound like the COAI was issuing an ultimatum to the government — prioritise TSPs or the 5G spectrum auction will collapse. However, Lt Gen SP Kochhar of COAI said the letter was anything but. He said it was an appeal. "We have not cautioned the government, we have just brought to their notice that this is what we feel, and this is derived out of logic," Kocchar said.

He said telecom operators do not see a great demand for 5G, as they expect the speeds to be low and latency (the time taken between upload and download of data) to be high. "India is a price-sensitive market, so keep that as a term of reference. If 5G rolls out only for the consumer segment, there is hardly a chance that a majority are going to pay more to embrace 5G just because of speed and latency," he added.

In the letter, COAI said if private captive 5G networks are allowed, then there is no point in private operators rolling out 5G. The point of the letter, Kochhar said, is to highlight the fact that telecom operators need the enterprise segment to make 5G financially viable.

"To make (5G) financially viable, one sector has to be subsidised by another sector and that another sector is the enterprise segment," he said.

Debashish Bhattacharya, Senior Deputy Director General of Broadband India Forum, however, disputed COAI's claim that private captive 5G networks will harm telecom operators' business.

“Private enterprise is not meant for providing public networking inside a private enterprise as has been made out by other sections of the telcos. It is actually to provide efficiencies, higher productivity and to be able to meet the specific requirements of digitisation of the industry, the healthcare sector, education sector, etc. Each one of these require specific, (bespoke) networks," Bhattacharya said.

He said telecom service providers cannot meet or understand these industries' requirements. "The best person to actually deliver this ... is the enterprise itself, so therefore, it is of paramount importance that the enterprise is given the autonomy and an independent licence and spectrum," he added.