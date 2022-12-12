Telecom department's engineering arm plans to turn your smartphone into a mobile TV

As per the initial information, there will be no need to install any additional hardware in the mobile. With this move, the union government is hoping to increase access to TV in the country, especially in rural areas
The Department of Telecommunications — the Telecommunications Engineering Centre, to precise — on Monday issued a draft letter to make TV content available on mobile phones through a WiFi antenna, without the use of internet or any additional hardware.
According to the paper, initially, free-to-air channels will be available via the WiFi antenna to the users. The paper says there will be no need to install any additional hardware in the mobile, although it does that companies — presumably smartphone manufacturers — will be required to install middleware on the devices. Whether this can be done through a simple OTA update or whether this is something that needs physical intervention remains to be seen.
The aim of this move is to widen the television coverage, especially in the rural reaches of the country. Further, the paper added, this will make it possible to watch TV in a moving car.
CNBC-TV18.com has reached out to a few industry experts to understand how this technology might be deployed. Keep watching space for updates.
