Faked OTT or SIM card details? You might get a Rs 50,000 fine or up to a year in jail as per draft telecom bill

By Sangam Singh

Mini The report also said that under Section 4, sub-section 7 requires telecom users to declare their real identity. This has been defined as a cognisable offence failing which means a police officer can arrest the violator without a warrant and start the investigation with the court's order.

As per the prepared draft of the Indian Telecommunication Bill 2022, providing fake documents to avail a mobile SIM card or create an account on over-the-top (OTT) platforms and on WhatsApp, Telegram and others will invite one year in jail or a fine up to Rs 50,000, ET reported.

As per the report, this provision in the draft bill has been incorporated to tackle the widespread problem of online identity fraud.

“This will help in preventing cyber frauds done using telecom services. Therefore, provisions related to identity have been included in the Bill at relevant places,” the Department of Communications said in the draft bill.

"The new Bill will tackle the situation of cyber fraud head-on and address it upfront, in not just one but multiple dimensions. The obligation of KYC, ensuring duties on the users, including various modes of calls, in the draft telecom Bill, and I strongly believe that with the implementation of this bill," Minister for Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw recently said.

The Department of Telecommunications has introduced the Draft Indian Telecommunications Bill, 2022, which seeks to replace the existing legal framework governing the sector in India.