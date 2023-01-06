Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao meets Satya Nadella

Nadella also met Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who invited him to invest in India's expanding innovation and startup ecosystem.

Microsoft Executive Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella met with Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao in Hyderabad on Friday and the two discussed business and biriyani.

"Good start to the day when two Hyderabadis get to catch up @satyanadella. We chatted about Business & Biryani," Rama Rao tweeted, and posted a couple of pictures of the meeting.

There was no immediate availability of any information regarding Nadella's trip to Hyderabad, which was assumed to be personal.

Nadella met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi while on his current trip to India, and he also attended the "Microsoft Future Ready Technology Summit" in Bengaluru.

During a four-day visit to India, Nadella spoke with Modi and promised the business will support the country in realising its vision for a "Digital India."

"Glad to have met you Satya Nadella. India's strides in technology and innovation are ushering in an era of tech-led growth. Our youth is filled with ideas which have the potential to transform the planet," the prime minister said in a tweet.

The Microsoft top honcho described his meeting with Modi as "insightful" and lauded the government's deep focus on sustainable and inclusive economic growth, driven by a digital transformation.

"It's inspiring to see the government's deep focus on sustainable and inclusive economic growth led by digital transformation and we're looking forward to helping India realise the Digital India vision and be a light for the world," Nadella said.

Nadella also met Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who invited him to invest in India's expanding innovation and startup ecosystem.

"Co-Alumnus from @MIT_MANIPAL & CEO @Microsoft @satyanadella dropped by @GoI_MeitY today. Had an interesting chat about future of #Tech & @_DigitalIndia incl @OfficialIndiaAI, search, gaming, compute and IndiaCloud," Chandrasekhar had tweeted on Wednesday.

Hyderabad-born Nadella has appreciated India for building public digital infrastructure for public good. Nadella has also highlighted the importance of driving inclusivity and empowerment through technology and economic growth, and asserted that the company is "very committed to India".

Speaking at the Bengaluru summit, he had talked about his light-hearted ChatGPT (popular AI-enabled software) conversation and said, as a Hyderabadi, his intelligence cannot be insulted by saying Biriyani is a South Indian tiffin. ChatGPT had categorised biriyani as a tiffin item.

Nadella had studied at the Hyderabad Public School (HPS).

(With PTI inputs)