TECNO Spark Power with 6000mAh battery launched in India
Updated : November 28, 2019 05:25 PM IST
Priced at Rs 8,499, the phone will be available for sale on Flipkart starting December 1.
Spark Power also sports a 13MP selfie camera with innovative dual flash and advance Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology that offers six levels of beauty mode.
