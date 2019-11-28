TECNO Spark Power with 6000mAh battery launched in India

Hong Kong-based Transsion Holdings' premier smartphone brand TECNO Mobile has launched a new smartphone, Spark Power, which comes with a massive 6,000mAh battery.

Priced at Rs 8,499, the phone will be available for sale on Flipkart starting December 1, TECNO Mobile said on Thursday.

TECNO Spark Power is the latest addition to the brand's popular series that made its India debut during this year's festive season.

"TECNO Spark Power adds another dimension to our product portfolio and this time we are focused on providing Indian consumers with long lasting battery life in under Rs 10,000 segment, which is far ahead of what other smartphones offer in this segment," Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, Transsion India, said in a statement.

"The new smartphone comes loaded with meaningful innovations such as everlasting battery, 6.35-inch dot notch AMOLED screen, intelligent triple rear camera kit with quad flash, and advance localised HiOS features, which make it one of the best ‘all-rounder champion' phone in the sub Rs 10,000 category," Talapatra said.

The smartphone targets tech savvy millennials in India for whom their mobile is the primary screen for all daily needs and entertainment on the go.

The phone can give up to 29 hours of video playback, 35 hours of calling, 17 hours of gaming or 200 hours of music - all in a single charge, TECNO Mobile claimed.

The smartphone is available in two contemporary colour hues - dawn blue and alpenglow gold.

The rear camera set-up comprises of 13MP primary rear camera with F1.85 apertures, 2MP depth-sensing lens perfectly suited for real portraits and an additional 8MP 120 degree ultra-wide lens, which has a special feature of microspur that supports focus on objects within 2.5 cm.

It also come equipped with Google Lens features, for smart identification of objects automatically popping up all the relevant information for your easiest reach.

Spark Power also sports a 13MP selfie camera with innovative dual flash and advance Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology that offers six levels of beauty mode.

The new smartphone is powered by a 2.0Ghz octa-core Helio P22 chipset paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

TECNO Spark Power supports triple card slot that enables consumers to use dual SIM cards and memory card at the same time which is expandable up to 256GB.

The phone comes with AI face recognition technology and also incorporates an "anti-oil" fingerprint sensor designed to provide hassle-free access to the device.