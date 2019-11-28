#RIL#Zee#Maharashtra
TECNO Spark Power with 6000mAh battery launched in India

Updated : November 28, 2019 05:25 PM IST

Priced at Rs 8,499, the phone will be available for sale on Flipkart starting December 1.
Spark Power also sports a 13MP selfie camera with innovative dual flash and advance Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology that offers six levels of beauty mode.
