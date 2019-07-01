Business

TECNO set to launch 'Phantom' smartphone in India on July 10

Updated : July 01, 2019 04:16 PM IST

Aimed at disrupting the affordable smartphone segment in India, the Phantom series could give Redmi Note 7 Pro and Realme 3 Pro a tough fight.

Globally, the TECNO portfolio consist of three series: "Spark" which is an entry-level smartphones for youth, "Camon", a popular camera-centric series and "Phantom" being the brand's flagship series.