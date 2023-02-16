TECNO launches low-cost POP 7 Pro smartphone

In the box, the POP 7 Pro comes with a 10W Type C-charger and is powered by a 5000 mAh battery. TECNO claims the smartphone has a 29-day standby time and up to 156 hours of music playback time.

Affordable smartphone company TECNO Mobile has launched a new smartphone, the POP 7 Pro, in the sub-7k segment on Wednesday. The price of the smartphone will start at Rs 6,799 and it will be available for sale from February 22.

According to a press release, the smartphone comes in two RAM variants with only a 64 GB storage option, with an option to expand it up to 256 GB — the 6 GB RAM variant will cost Rs 7,299, while the 4 GB version will cost Rs 6,799.

In the box, the POP 7 Pro comes with a 10W Type C-charger and is powered by a 5000 mAh battery. TECNO claims the smartphone has a 29-day standby time and up to 156 hours of music playback time.

On the front, the POP 7 Pro sports a 6.56-inch HD+ IPS display with a peak brightness of 480 nits. On the back, the POP 7 Pro boasts of a 12 MP dual rear camera array and is available in two colours options — Endless Black and Uyuni Blue.

“With TECNO POP 7 Pro launch we are certain to address the pain points of our consumers related to bigger RAM, reliable battery and fast-charging needs especially in Tier 3 cities and towns," said Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TECNO Mobile.

