TECNO launches low-cost POP 7 Pro smartphone

In the box, the POP 7 Pro comes with a 10W Type C-charger and is powered by a 5000 mAh battery. TECNO claims the smartphone has a 29-day standby time and up to 156 hours of music playback time.
Affordable smartphone company TECNO Mobile has launched a new smartphone, the POP 7 Pro, in the sub-7k segment on Wednesday. The price of the smartphone will start at Rs 6,799 and it will be available for sale from February 22.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Education Enigma — Let's reform our higher education through National Credit Framework
Feb 16, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
"Please Go Home!" - An IT popup which discourages extra hours in reality
Feb 16, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
NEET PG 2023 postponement demand reaches court, here is why students have been protesting
Feb 15, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Precision Medicine — Know the technology that can shift the landscape of rare diseases
Feb 15, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
According to a press release, the smartphone comes in two RAM variants with only a 64 GB storage option, with an option to expand it up to 256 GB — the 6 GB RAM variant will cost Rs 7,299, while the 4 GB version will cost Rs 6,799.
In the box, the POP 7 Pro comes with a 10W Type C-charger and is powered by a 5000 mAh battery. TECNO claims the smartphone has a 29-day standby time and up to 156 hours of music playback time.
On the front, the POP 7 Pro sports a 6.56-inch HD+ IPS display with a peak brightness of 480 nits. On the back, the POP 7 Pro boasts of a 12 MP dual rear camera array and is available in two colours options — Endless Black and Uyuni Blue.
“With TECNO POP 7 Pro launch we are certain to address the pain points of our consumers related to bigger RAM, reliable battery and fast-charging needs especially in Tier 3 cities and towns," said Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TECNO Mobile.
Also read: Boult Audio announces launch of new smartwatch with bluetooth calling and payment code scanning
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!