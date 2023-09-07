TECNO launches Chandrayaan-3 inspired SPARK 10 Pro Moon Explorer Edition

TECNO, on Thursday, announced the launch of its latest smartphone, the SPARK 10 Pro Moon Explorer Edition. According to TECNO, this smartphone derives its inspiration from Chandrayaan-3, with its black and white leather design on the back, which the company says has been crafted from environmentally friendly eco-silicone leather.

Specifications at a Glance

Display: A 6.78-inch FHD+ Dot-in display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 580 nits of maximum brightness

Cameras: 32MP AI Selfie Camera with Dual Flash on the front and a 50MP dual camera setup, also with Dual Flash, on the back.

Memory: 8GB + 8GB Memory Fusion RAM and 128GB Internal Storage (expandable up to 1TB with the dedicated SD Card Slot)

Battery: A 5,000 mAh battery with an 18W Flash Charger, which according to TECNO, can provide a 50 percent charge in just 40 minutes. The phone reportedly has a standby time of up to 27 days.

OS: HiOS 12.6 based on Android 13

Processor: Helio G88 Octa-Core CPU with a 1GHz Mali G52 GPU and Game Turbo Dual Engine

The TECNO Spark 10 Pro Moon Explorer Edition comes with a price tag of Rs 11,999. It is scheduled for pre-booking starting September 7, and its first sale will go live on September 15.