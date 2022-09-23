TECNO launches budget smartphone for Rs 15,499

By Pihu Yadav

Mini Priced at Rs 15,499 the pre-booking for POVA Neo 5G starts on Friday at most retail outlets. The sale starts on September 26.

TECNO Mobile, a brand from TRANSSION India, on Friday expanded its POVA series with the launch of its latest 5G-enabled smartphone TECNO POVA Neo 5G.

The smartphone features a 6,000 mAh battery, a 50MP dual-rear camera and a 6.8-inch FHD+Dot-in display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and 240Hz Touch Sampling rate. It comes in two colour options: Sprint Blue and Sapphire Black.

Commenting on the new 5G addition to the POVA series, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TECNO Mobile India, said, “As per the findings of industry analysts, the 5G Industry has grown by 198 percent in the first half (H1) of 2022 as compared to H1 2021, with 5G devices claiming a major chunk of the segment. India is the third largest 5G smartphone market globally and there’s a lot of pent-up demand for 5G.To meet this we are in the process of creating a complete 5G portfolio in the POVA product line.”

The device comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset and ARM Mali-G57 GPU for graphics. Along with the 6,000 mAh battery, the smartphone also comes with an 18W USB Type-C charger for quick charging, which TECNO claims provides up to 4.5 hours of YouTube playback with just 19 minutes of charge.

It also comes with 7 GB of customisable RAM, which can reportedly increase up to 43 percent average app startup speed, and 128 GB of internal storage with a dedicated slot to expand the storage further up to 1 TB. The 50MP camera setup also offers Super Night Mode, Portrait Mode, Video Bokeh, 2K Video mode and more.

Priced at Rs 15,499, the pre-booking for POVA Neo 5G starts on Friday at most retail outlets. Sales start on September 26.

Also Read: JetSynthesys announces a new mobile app to scan and digitise documents in collaboration with Mobicule