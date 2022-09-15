TECNO announces 'colour-changing' smartphone CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian for Rs 17,999

By Pihu Yadav

Mini CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian would be priced at Rs 17,999 and the pre-booking would begin on September 22 on Amazon.

TECNO Mobile, a homegrown smartphone brand, announced the launch of its latest smartphone CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian which comes with Polychromatic Photoisomer technology. The technology reportedly allows the monochrome back cover of a smartphone to show multiple changing colours under illumination, giving a “light chasing” experience.

According to TECNO, the system uses a recovery and breakage effect of the chain of photosynthesis molecular bonds under ultraviolet light, making the colourless molecular groups chromogenic and reverting to colourless. The design of the phone is inspired by Mondrian Art.

The CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian has a triple camera setup with a 64 MP primary lens, a 50 MP and a 2 MP shooter. The camera also offers Hybrid Image Stabilisation, Video HDR along with 30x zoom and a 32MP selfie camera.

The smartphone comes with a 6.8-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It houses 8GB RAM with up to 5GB virtual RAM outperforms the speed expectations. It has 128 GB internal storage, with dedicated up to 512 GB expandable storage.

The device supports 33 W fast charging and claims to charge the 5,000 mAh battery up to 30 percent in just 13 minutes. TECNO also promises a 37-day long standby time and up to 124 Hours of music playback time.

TECNO CAMON 19 series was launched in July this year and currently features four products — CAMON 19 Neo, CAMON 19, CAMON 19 Pro 5G and CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian.