    'Technical error on our part:' WhatsApp says after 2-hour outage on Tuesday

    On October 25, Tuesday, WhatsApp was down for millions of users due to a technical glitch which has now been resolved.

    WhatsApp was down for almost two hours for millions of users around the globe on October 25. The outage affected both personal and business users across phones, and WhatsApp Web before the services were restored. Confirming the services are back up, Meta said in its official statement, “We know people had trouble sending messages on WhatsApp today. We’ve fixed the issue and apologised for any inconvenience.”

    A WhatsApp spokesperson revealed that “the brief outage was a result of a technical error on our part,” and the issue has now been resolved, in a statement to India Today Tech.
    ALSO READ: 
    WhatsApp global outage: Services restored after nearly 2 hours
    Meta, WhatsApp’s parent company, did not offer more details about what caused the ‘technical error’. The last time WhatsApp was down for millions of users in October was nearly six years ago. At the time, the company said that its services were down due to a DNS (Domain Name System)-related issue. The current outage could also be a result of a similar issue, but more details are awaited from the company.
    On October 25, WhatsApp’s services were seemingly down since 12:30 PM IST and services were restored by 2:30 PM IST. In those roughly two hours, some users were unable to send and receive messages and media files while others were unable to make phone calls and video calls.
    According to the outage tracking website, Downdetector, 69 percent of users faced issues with sending messages, 21 percent of users faced server connection-related problems and about 9 percent of users were unable to use the app for other reasons.
    On the other hand, the sister apps of WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and Messenger were working fine.
     ALSO READ: Here's how you can transfer your WhatsApp chat history from Android to iPhone
    This is WhatsApp's first major outage of the year 2022, after the last big outage that occurred on October 5, 2021, took down WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook together, for about six hours before the issue was fixed.
    WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging services in the world and the most popular messaging app in India and Brazil, which are its biggest markets.
     
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
