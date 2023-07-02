For all the tech enthusiasts out there, the week was all about phone launches and updates. From OPPO Reno 10 Pro+ to Noise ColorFit Vision 3 Smartwatch, the tech enthusiasts were in for a treat.

For all the tech enthusiasts out there, the week was all about phone launches and updates. From OPPO Reno 10 Pro+ to Noise ColorFit Vision 3 Smartwatch, the tech enthusiasts were in for a treat. Oppo’s latest offering has the periscope module which is 0.96mm thinner than any other device which will make it the slimmest and lightest. Whereas, Xiaomi Pad 6 is a sleek and premium all-metal body device, that features to be lighter and thinner than its predecessor.

Here’s a glimpse at major developments in the technological segment of this week:

OPPO Reno 10 Pro+

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO has announced its periscope lens designed for the new launch of Reno 10 Pro+. It is offering the periscope module which is 0.96mm thinner than any other device which will make it the slimmest and lightest.

The device offers a portrait camera of 64 MP resolution that is supported by a ½ inch image sensor. Other than that, Reno 10 Pro+ has three other cameras consisting of a 50 MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera. Besides that, it had a 32 MP front camera with autofocus for facial recognition.

However, OPPO has not confirmed the launch date yet or the price of Reno 10 Pro+.

AI in LinkedIn

LinkedIn has announced a new feature of AI in the platform that can provide users to share posts which usually takes time. To opt, users will be required to create a frame of prompt consisting of at least 30 characters that can give an idea about what to construct. According to the provided frame, the AI bot will create a draft which can be edited and posted by the user.

Xiaomi Pad 6

Xiaomi has recently introduced an affordable Android tablet, Pad 6. It is a successor device to the Pad 5. The new launch has attracted many geeks as priced at less than Rs 30,000. The two variants featuring 6GB RAM and 128GB storage start at Rs 26,999 while the other with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 28,999.

The Xiaomi Pad 6 is a sleek and premium all-metal body device, that features to be lighter and thinner than its predecessor. It weighs up to 490g and measures 6.51mm in thickness. The tablet features an 11-inch IPS LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Noise ColorFit Vision 3 Smartwatch

The smartwatch is available in five different colour options with two of them in Elite Edition such as Jet Black and Glossy Silver. The Noise ColorFit Vision 3 targets health freak users as it has the ability to track vital health metrics like heart rate, sleep patterns, breathing exercises and SpO2.

YoungTurksAt21