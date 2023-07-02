CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsTech Wrap: From OPPO Reno 10 Pro+ to Xiaomi Pad 6, a look at the major developments

Tech Wrap: From OPPO Reno 10 Pro+ to Xiaomi Pad 6, a look at the major developments

Tech Wrap: From OPPO Reno 10 Pro+ to Xiaomi Pad 6, a look at the major developments
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 2, 2023 9:04:40 AM IST (Published)

For all the tech enthusiasts out there, the week was all about phone launches and updates. From OPPO Reno 10 Pro+ to Noise ColorFit Vision 3 Smartwatch, the tech enthusiasts were in for a treat.

For all the tech enthusiasts out there, the week was all about phone launches and updates. From OPPO Reno 10 Pro+ to Noise ColorFit Vision 3 Smartwatch, the tech enthusiasts were in for a treat. Oppo’s latest offering has the periscope module which is 0.96mm thinner than any other device which will make it the slimmest and lightest. Whereas, Xiaomi Pad 6 is a sleek and premium all-metal body device, that features to be lighter and thinner than its predecessor.

Here’s a glimpse at major developments in the technological segment of this week:
OPPO Reno 10 Pro+
Chinese smartphone maker OPPO has announced its periscope lens designed for the new launch of Reno 10 Pro+. It is offering the periscope module which is 0.96mm thinner than any other device which will make it the slimmest and lightest.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X