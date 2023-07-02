For all the tech enthusiasts out there, the week was all about phone launches and updates. From OPPO Reno 10 Pro+ to Noise ColorFit Vision 3 Smartwatch, the tech enthusiasts were in for a treat.

For all the tech enthusiasts out there, the week was all about phone launches and updates. From OPPO Reno 10 Pro+ to Noise ColorFit Vision 3 Smartwatch, the tech enthusiasts were in for a treat. Oppo’s latest offering has the periscope module which is 0.96mm thinner than any other device which will make it the slimmest and lightest. Whereas, Xiaomi Pad 6 is a sleek and premium all-metal body device, that features to be lighter and thinner than its predecessor.

Here’s a glimpse at major developments in the technological segment of this week:

OPPO Reno 10 Pro+

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO has announced its periscope lens designed for the new launch of Reno 10 Pro+. It is offering the periscope module which is 0.96mm thinner than any other device which will make it the slimmest and lightest.