Tech Weekly Wrap: Twitter to take down legacy blue ticks, Google down and much more

Twitter’s new checkmark policy

The microblogging website announced that it would discontinue its legacy verified programme for tick marks from April 1 onwards. To keep their blue ticks, accounts will have to subscribe to the Twitter Blue programme. Individuals can subscribe to the plan either through a monthly or a yearly option. If they opt for a monthly plan, users will have to shell out Rs 650 per month (Rs 7,800 annually). An annual subscription will cost them Rs 6,800 per year. Read more.

Google went down

Tech giant Google went down on March 22, leading several people unable to log into services like Gmail, Drive, and more. According to Downdetector, over 2,000 Google outrage reports were recorded after 11 am. Many users reported a 502 error on their Gmail sign-in page. Read more.

Vu Premium TV 2023 Edition launched

Vu Televisions launched its Vu Premium TV 2023 Edition. The model comes in two sizes- 43 inches and 55 inches. The televisions come with a 400-nits-bright IPS panel. The models also feature a 50W built-in Soundbar with Dolby Audio. The Vu Premium TV 2023 Edition has voice-activated hotkey remote control and is powered by the latest Google TV Operating System. Read more.

Spotify removes songs over licensing dispute

Bollywood users were left dismayed after music streaming platform Spotify removed chartbusters like ‘Zaalima’, 'Apna Bana Le', ‘Maiyya Mainu’, and many more tracks due to a licensing dispute with Zee Music. Many people took to social media to express their disappointment at their favourite tracks disappearing without notice. Read more.

