Tech Weekly Wrap: 5 new phones launched, Teams and Instagram go down, and Samsung’s next event date revealed

Five new smartphones were finally made available for sale in India or were launched over the past week. Outages were reported in two popular apps with a high volume of users suffering. Here is your weekly catch-up to the world of tech.

Instagram goes down

Thousands of users were left unable to access Instagram, the second-largest social media platform in the world. Nearly 5,000 users complained about being unable to access the site in the early hours of July 15, reported outage-tracking website Downdetector. Read more

Redmi K50i 5G launched

Xiaomi’s Redmi K50i 5G was launched, with the phone going on sale on July 23. This is the first K-series phone from the brand in three years. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, the device is expected to go up against Nothing Phone (1), OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, iQOO Neo 6, and the Poco F4 5G. Read more

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked

Samsung’s next event, Galaxy Unpacked, is scheduled for August 10 at 6.30 pm IST. The event will likely see the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and the latest Galaxy Watch 5 series. Read more

Vivo T1x

Vivo launched the Vivo T1x, the latest in the T1 lineup, in India on Wednesday. The phone will go on sale from July 27 for Rs 11,999. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 680 processor and runs on the Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12. Read more

Microsoft Teams outage

Microsoft Teams, one of the foremost business communication platforms, went down for thousands of users on July 21. The company stated that it was investigating the issue after 4,800 people reported the outage on Downdetector. Read more

Nothing phone (1) available for sale

Nothing phone (1) went live for sale on Flipkart on July 21, the phone will be available in three variants priced between Rs 32,999 and Rs 38,999. Powered by the Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, the phone features an OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Read more

Google Pixel 6a pre-order opens