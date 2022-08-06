Tech Weekly Wrap: OnePlus 10T launched, new WhatsApp feature for group admins

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Big Tech introducing big changes, Xiaomi tapping into the world of Augmented Reality (AR), One Plus releasing its much-awaited product, here is a look at the most glaring headlines in the tech world this week.

Facebook shutting down Live Shopping feature

Facebook, from October 1, will no longer have the feature of live shopping. The feature allowed brands and creators on the platform to create a product playlist and go live on Facebook. Audiences were able to buy the products tagged in their Facebook live. The decision is made in accordance with Meta’s efforts to push reels and “short-form videos.”

OnePlus 10T launches at Rs 49,999

The long-awaited OnePlus 10T finally hit the market at a starting price of Rs 49,999. Featuring OxygenOS 13, the phone is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. The OnePlus 10T is available in three RAM options – 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB – and two storage options – 128GB and 256GB.

Xiaomi Introduces Smart AR Glasses

Becoming the latest entrant into the Augmented Reality (AR) segment, Xiaomi introduced Mijia, a new pair of smart glasses. Powered by a dedicated Snapdragon 8 processor, the Mijia AR glasses have 3GB RAM and 32GB storage capacity. Xiaomi has launched the AR smart glasses for CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs 29,000).

Three new Asus notebooks starting at Rs 49,990

Asus launched its latest lineup of notebooks in India, featuring Vivobook S 14 Flip, Vivobook 15, and Zenbook 14 Flip OLED. The price of the notebooks ranges from Rs 49,990, for the Asus Vivobook 15, to Rs 99,990, for the Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED. All the models are available at the official Asus website, along with both online and offline retailers.

WhatsApp may allow group admins to delete incoming messages