Google is set to unveil its new Pixel Fold phone at the Google I/O event. WhatsApp recently announced new updates to make group chats more productive and fun. Here is your weekly catch-up to the world of tech.

Pixel Fold to soon make debut

Google’s highly anticipated smartphone, the Pixel Fold, is set to give a tough competition in the foldable smartphones category. Google had recently teased its first foldable smartphone from its official Twitter handle, saying, “May the Fold be with you”. The reference was to the iconic line from the Star Wars series, "May the Force be with you." Now reports suggest that Google is set to unveil the Pixel Fold at the Google I/O event on May 10. The Pixel Fold will boast of a 5.8 inches outer screen and the inner screen could be at 7.6 inches.

WhatsApp’s new updates

WhatsApp revealed this week that it will roll out new features in its app to make group chats more fun and productive. These updates will improve polls, forwarding with captions, and sharing documents with captions.

India sees increase in cyber attacks

India witnessed a significant increase in cyber attacks in the first quarter of 2023. According to Check Point Research (CPR), average weekly attacks per organisation in India increased by 18 percent year-over-year to 2,108.

Samsung maintains its grip on 5G

Korean giant Samsung led the 5G smartphone market with a 23 percent market share. CyberMedia Research's India Mobile Handset Market Review Report reported the same. Apple was a close second with a 17 percent market share.

Google Pixel to get Bard AI

Google is reportedly planning to introduce its AI chatbot Bard on Pixel phones and tablets via an exclusive home screen widget. But it is not yet clear if the tech giant will integrate the Bard AI into the Google Search app or launch it as a standalone app. Google has given no official release date for the release of its Bard AI. But reports suggest that Google will roll it out to Pixel users in the next few months.