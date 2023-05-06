2 Min(s) Read
Google’s highly anticipated smartphone, the Pixel Fold, is set to give a tough competition in the foldable smartphones category.
Google is set to unveil its new Pixel Fold phone at the Google I/O event. WhatsApp recently announced new updates to make group chats more productive and fun. Here is your weekly catch-up to the world of tech.
Pixel Fold to soon make debut
Google had recently teased its first foldable smartphone from its official Twitter handle, saying, "May the Fold be with you". The reference was to the iconic line from the Star Wars series, "May the Force be with you." Now reports suggest that Google is set to unveil the Pixel Fold at the Google I/O event on May 10. The Pixel Fold will boast of a 5.8 inches outer screen and the inner screen could be at 7.6 inches.
