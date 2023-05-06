English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsTech Weekly Wrap: Google Pixel Fold’s debut date announced, WhatsApp’s new update and more

Tech Weekly Wrap: Google Pixel Fold’s debut date announced, WhatsApp’s new update and more

Tech Weekly Wrap: Google Pixel Fold’s debut date announced, WhatsApp’s new update and more
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 6, 2023 8:22:52 PM IST (Published)

Google’s highly anticipated smartphone, the Pixel Fold, is set to give a tough competition in the foldable smartphones category.

Google is set to unveil its new Pixel Fold phone at the Google I/O event. WhatsApp recently announced new updates to make group chats more productive and fun. Here is your weekly catch-up to the world of tech.

Recommended Articles

View All
NEET UG 2023: Last-minute tips, important topics and more — all in this preparation checklist

NEET UG 2023: Last-minute tips, important topics and more — all in this preparation checklist

May 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious  

Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious  

May 5, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry

Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry

May 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

May 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


Pixel Fold to soon make debut
Google’s highly anticipated smartphone, the Pixel Fold, is set to give a tough competition in the foldable smartphones category. Google had recently teased its first foldable smartphone from its official Twitter handle, saying, “May the Fold be with you”. The reference was to the iconic line from the Star Wars series, "May the Force be with you." Now reports suggest that Google is set to unveil the Pixel Fold at the Google I/O event on May 10. The Pixel Fold will boast of a 5.8 inches outer screen and the inner screen could be at 7.6 inches.
https://www.cnbctv18.com/technology/google-announces-the-pixel-fold-will-debut-at-the-io-event-on-may-10-16575991.htm
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X