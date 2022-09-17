Tech Weekly Wrap: Google fined, Chipmaking factory in Gujarat, and Blinkit to deliver iPhones

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini This is the first time, Apple accessories will be delivered through a quick-commerce platform.

From Google being fined four billion euros after losing a challenge against the European Union antitrust decision to Blinkit delivering Apple products, it was another whirlwind week in tech. Here is what you need to know in this tech weekly wrap.

Adobe buys Figma

Adobe Inc. has secured a deal to acquire startup Figma for about $20 billion. Figma offers an online collaborative platform for designs which is used by firms like Zoom Video Communication, AirBnB, and Coinbase. The cash-and-stock deal is Adobe’s biggest yet and will give it Figma’s ownership. read more.

Chipmaking facility in Gujarat

A chipmaking facility, built by Taiwan-based Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, is soon going to come up in Gujarat. Hon Hai is responsible for assembling most of the world’s iPhones. The project will be undertaken by a joint venture of Hon Hai named Foxconn and metals company Vedanta. read more.

Google fined for an antitrust violation

A European court has slapped a fine of 4.125 billion euros ($ 4.13 billion) on Google for using its Android mobile operating system to thwart rivals. Google has been fined for an antitrust violation. The tech giant had challenged an earlier ruling but the decision was upheld by the court on Wednesday and the fine was reduced slightly from 4.34 billion euros. read more.

Blinkit joins hands with Unicorn

Blinkit has joined hands with Unicorn Solutions to deliver Apple products within minutes. This is the first time, Apple accessories will be delivered through a quick-commerce platform. Initially, the service will be available only in Mumbai and Delhi. The products include iPhone, Airpods, iWatch, and other accessories by Apple. read more.

Uber breached, says engineer