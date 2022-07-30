New wearables, new smartphones, big announcements, changes to Instagram and Battlegrounds Mobile — tech shook and stirred India this week once again. Here are the headlines in a nutshell to refresh your memory.

Moto Razr & X30 Pro launches on August 2

Motorola has announced that its Moto Razr and X30 Pro smartphones will finally be launched on August 2. Details will be available after launch, but the devices are expected to use the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and are the first to use Samsung’s 200 MP ISOCELL HP1 camera sensor.

realme Pad X 5G launched

realme launched its Pad X 5G tablet with two storage variants, 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, priced at Rs 25,999, and 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, priced at Rs 27,999. Available in Glacier Blue, Racing Green and Glowing Grey, the tablet is powered by a 6nm Snapdragon processor clocking in at 2.2Ghz.

realme expands artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) portfolio

Along with its latest tablet, the OEM also introduced the newest of a series of products. The company unveiled the realme Watch 3, realme Buds Air 3 Neo, realme Buds Wireless 2S, and realme PAD X, along with the realme Flat Monitor, realme Keyboard and realme Pencil.

Latest addition to OnePlus 10 series

OnePlus announced the launch of the OnePlus 10T, known as OnePlus Ace Pro in China. A 16 GB RAM, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 512 GB internal storage, and 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display are some of the expected features of the smartphone.

Xplore Lifestyle launches smartwatch for cardiac health

Pune-based Xplore Lifestyle has announced the launch of a smartwatch claiming to be the world’s first medical-grade continuous monitoring device in a watch form. Designed in partnership with CardiacSense, the watch is priced at Rs 1 lakh and can differentiate between a normal heart rhythm from an abnormal/irregular heart rhythm (arrhythmia).

BGMI removed from app stores in India

Battlegrounds Mobile India, popularly known as BGMI, has also been removed from Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store. While the removal of BGMI comes mostly unprompted and the reason is not yet clearly known, the move comes roughly a month after a 16-year-old boy shot his mother when she tried to stop him from playing “online games like PUBG.”

Instagram rolls back new feed changes

Instagram rolled back the changes that it had recently made to its new post feed, after facing severe backlash from users. The social media platform has taken flak for trying to be a “second TikTok” with more Reels, full-screen feeds and content from people and accounts they don’t follow.

Asus flagship smartphone coming to India