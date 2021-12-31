Tech tips: Here’s how to make your Android phone unique to you

Android devices have always been easier to customise when compared to iPhones counterparts. The adaptability and ability of Android to run on a broad range of smartphones have allowed it to become the most widely used mobile operating system on the planet.

There are many ways to customize your Android-powered phone, whether you own a new Pixel 6 or Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 or have just updated the software on an older smartphone. All you need to be aware of is where to look.

Here are some techniques to help you get started:

Customise the colours as per preference

Material You, which transforms the accent colours of your device to match your wallpaper, is available on Android 12. Long-press a blank space on your home screen, tap "Wallpaper & style," and scroll to "Themed icons" to get to it. Then switch it on.

When you turn on the feature, your keyboard, home screen icons, and other characteristics will change the tone to match your background photo.

Change your launcher

Changing your launcher or home screen app, which defines how your phone looks and behaves, is one of the easiest ways to customise your Android.

In the Play Store, you can choose from a host of launcher options to customise your smartphone's home theme according to your needs and tastes.

Play around with the default apps

Even if you wish to have SMSes centralised in your Facebook Messenger app, the SMSes will only go to the Messages app on an iPhone. Android users, on the other hand, have long been able to customise which applications open automatically for text messages, web browsing, and phone calls, as well as change their default digital assistant, caller ID, and home screen application will first need to download your preferred new application. Then go to Settings > Apps > Default apps on your device. Select the app category you want to change, then select the app you want to use as your default app. If you want to use Amazon's Alexa as your primary voice assistant or customise your call screen with a calling app like Drupe then this customisation is extremely useful.

