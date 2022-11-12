Tech This Week: Xplore Health launches respiratory muscle training device; Fujifilm India launches mirrorless digital camera and more

By CNBCTV18.com

This week saw some of the biggest updates and launches across the world of tech

It was an exciting week in the world of tech as several companies launched new updates and products. After three security audits, ExpressVPN announced that it had validated the security posture of its macOS, Linux, and Windows desktop apps. On Monday, Fujifilm India launched its latest mirrorless digital camera, the Fujifilm X-H2. At the same time, Amazfit also launched new smart wearable, the Amazfit Band 7, in India.

Here's a look at some of the top tech stories of this week.

ExpressVPN App Security Update

read more Web security service, ExpressVPN on Wednesday announced that it had validated the security posture of its macOS, Linux, and Windows desktop apps through three independent audits by cybersecurity firms, Cure53 and F-Secure. In the audits, no critical, high, medium or minor issues were found, and the apps have been cleared for the three platforms.

Fujifilm X-H2 Mirrorless Camera launched

read more Fujifilm India launched its new mirrorless digital camera, the Fujifilm X-H2. The Fujifilm X-H2 is priced at Rs 1,99,999 and it comes up with a digital camera lens kit which includes FUJIFILM X-H2- XF16-80mmF4 R OIS WR which is priced at Rs 2,44,999. The camera as well as the lens kit will be available at online stores and offline retailers soon.

Amazfit Band 7 launched

read more Amazfit launched its smart wearable, the Amazfit Band 7, in India on November 8. The smart wearable was launched at an introductory price of Rs 2,999, and its original price is set to be Rs 3,499. It offers an AMOLED screen and built-in smart voice service Alexa, a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 monitor, and a battery life of 18 days.

Zoom Update

Zoom Video Communications on Tuesday announced a range of new products during the company’s annual event Zoomtopia 2022. Among the new updates announced are the popular email and calendar services which are said to be integrated directly into Zoom, allowing users to access their communications and scheduling.

read more Other products that were announced include Zoom Spots (a video-enabled persistent space, integrated within the Zoom platform), Zoom Virtual Agent (intelligent conversational AI and chatbot), Zoom One (Connected workstreams) and Zoom Events and Webinars.

Open-source licence model for BHIM App launched by NPCI

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) announced the launch of an open-source licence model for its BHIM App on Wednesday.

read more Under this initiative, the NPCI will licence the source code of BHIM app to regulated entities and banks which do not have a Unified Payments Interface (UPI) app of their own. This is to empower them to launch their own UPI app and contribute towards the goal of ‘Digital Payments for All’.

Xplore Health launched new Respiratory Muscle Training Device

Medtech solutions provider, Xplore Health Technologies has launched a respiratory muscle training (RMT) device called Airofit PRO in collaboration with Airofit, Denmark. The company claims this is the world’s first personal data-driven smart respiratory training system.