Tech This Week: Xplore Health launches respiratory muscle training device; Fujifilm India launches mirrorless digital camera and more

It was an exciting week in the world of tech as several companies launched new updates and products. After three security audits, ExpressVPN announced that it had validated the security posture of its macOS, Linux, and Windows desktop apps. On Monday, Fujifilm India launched its latest mirrorless digital camera, the Fujifilm X-H2. At the same time, Amazfit also launched new smart wearable, the Amazfit Band 7, in India.
Here's a look at some of the top tech stories of this week.
ExpressVPN App Security Update
Web security service, ExpressVPN on Wednesday announced that it had validated the security posture of its macOS, Linux, and Windows desktop apps through three independent audits by cybersecurity firms, Cure53 and F-Secure. In the audits, no critical, high, medium or minor issues were found, and the apps have been cleared for the three platforms. read more
Fujifilm X-H2 Mirrorless Camera launched
Fujifilm India launched its new mirrorless digital camera, the Fujifilm X-H2. The Fujifilm X-H2 is priced at Rs 1,99,999 and it comes up with a digital camera lens kit which includes FUJIFILM X-H2- XF16-80mmF4 R OIS WR which is priced at Rs 2,44,999. The camera as well as the lens kit will be available at online stores and offline retailers soon. read more
Amazfit Band 7 launched
Amazfit launched its smart wearable, the Amazfit Band 7, in India on November 8. The smart wearable was launched at an introductory price of Rs 2,999, and its original price is set to be Rs 3,499. It offers an AMOLED screen and built-in smart voice service Alexa, a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 monitor, and a battery life of 18 days. read more
Zoom Update
Zoom Video Communications on Tuesday announced a range of new products during the company’s annual event Zoomtopia 2022. Among the new updates announced are the popular email and calendar services which are said to be integrated directly into Zoom, allowing users to access their communications and scheduling.
Other products that were announced include Zoom Spots (a video-enabled persistent space, integrated within the Zoom platform), Zoom Virtual Agent (intelligent conversational AI and chatbot), Zoom One (Connected workstreams) and Zoom Events and Webinars. read more
Open-source licence model for BHIM App launched by NPCI
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) announced the launch of an open-source licence model for its BHIM App on Wednesday.
Under this initiative, the NPCI will licence the source code of BHIM app to regulated entities and banks which do not have a Unified Payments Interface (UPI) app of their own. This is to empower them to launch their own UPI app and contribute towards the goal of ‘Digital Payments for All’. read more
Xplore Health launched new Respiratory Muscle Training Device
Medtech solutions provider, Xplore Health Technologies has launched a respiratory muscle training (RMT) device called Airofit PRO in collaboration with Airofit, Denmark. The company claims this is the world’s first personal data-driven smart respiratory training system.
The Airofit PRO takes 10 minutes of training every day to nearly eliminate any chance of running out of breath within a couple of months of regular use. read more
