Tech This Week: Xiaomi Pad 6 to Realme 11 Pro+, a look at major gadget launches

This week, the tech world saw some exciting launches from top brands, including Realme, Noise and Xiaomi, among others. This week the Realme 11 Pro+ went on sale while Xiaomi unveiled its latest tablet Xiaomi Pad 6, which is loaded with new features.

Realme 11 Pro+ goes on sale

The Realme 11 Pro+ is now available for sale at a starting price of Rs 27,999.

The phone features a high-powered 200 MP camera with 4X lossless zoom and OIS.

It comes in two storage variants, one with 8GB RAM with 256GB storage priced at Rs 27,999, and the other offers 12GB RAM with 256GB storage, priced at Rs 29,999.

Xiaomi unveils Xiaomi Pad 6

Xiaomi rolled out its latest tablet, the Xiaomi Pad 6 with accessories including a keyboard case, Smart Pen and folio case.

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. It is available in Graphite Grey and Mist Blue colours.

The Pad 6 will go on sale from June 21 at a starting price of Rs 26,999.

HAMMER unveils budget smartwatch

HAMMER unveiled its latest budget smartwatch the HAMMER Fit+ with a 1.85-inch display with a brightness of 500 nits. The watch comes with features like breathing and sleep pattern monitoring; heart rate monitoring, blood pressure measurement, blood oxygen levels measurement, and menstrual cycle monitoring.

The Smartwatch is now available on Amazon and on the official HAMMER website for Rs 2,399.

Noise rolls out NoiseFit Vortex smartwatch

Indigenous consumer tech brand Noise also rolled out its latest budget smartwatch offering. The NoiseFit Vortex features a round dial with 1.46-inch AMOLED display providing 500 nits of peak brightness.

The watch has a metallic build with a glossy finish, and is also rated IP68 for water and dust resistance.

The NoiseFit Vortex is available for purchase on Amazon and gonoise.com, at a starting price of Rs 2,999.