Tech this week: WhatsApp unveils chat lock feature, Acer launches Predator Helios Neo and more

This week, tech giant Google announced updates to its inactive account policies to prioritise user security.

In this week's technology roundup, we bring you the latest developments from the tech world. WhatsApp rolled out a new Chat Lock feature to enhance user privacy and security. Acer launched the powerful Predator Helios Neo gaming laptops, while HMD Global introduced two new feature phones under the Nokia brand. Realme has unveiled the slim and stylish Narzo N53 smartphone.

On the other hand, tech giant Google announced updates to its inactive account policies to prioritise user security.

Here's a closer look at the major developments in the technology segment this week:

WhatsApp Chat Lock feature

WhatsApp unveiled a new feature called Chat Lock, aimed at enhancing privacy and security for users. With Chat Lock, users can safeguard their intimate conversations by applying a password and storing them in a separate folder that can be locked. The sender's identity and messages remain hidden when a chat is locked. This additional feature is part of WhatsApp's commitment to providing heightened privacy, such as end-to-end encryption, encrypted backups, disappearing messages, screenshot blocking, and control over online status visibility.

Acer Predator Helios Neo

Acer's new Predator Helios Neo laptops feature Intel's 13th Gen Core processors and NVIDIA's GeForce 4000 series GPUs, delivering powerful gaming performance. With a 16-inch display utilising PS technology and resolutions up to 2560 x 1600, the laptops offer stunning visuals. They boast an advanced cooling system with 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D fans and liquid metal thermal grease for optimal heat dissipation. The laptops also include a high refresh rate of 165 Hz, a redesigned RGB backlit keyboard, Wi-Fi 6, Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C ports, and the PredatorSense 4.0 utility app for customisable settings. Available at Acer stores and online outlets, starting at Rs. 1,09,990.

Nokia 105 (2023) & Nokia 106

HMD Global, the Nokia brand licensee, has introduced two new feature phones in India: Nokia 105 (2023) and Nokia 106 4G. Both phones include traditional T9 keypads and an inbuilt UPI 123PAY functionality for secure digital payments. The phones offer extended battery life and come with features like an IPS display (Nokia 106 4G), larger battery capacity, wireless FM radio, and an in-built MP3 player (Nokia 106 4G). The Nokia 105 (2023) is priced at Rs 1,299, while the Nokia 106 4G is priced at Rs 2,199, and both are currently available for purchase in India.

Realme Narzo N53

Realme has unveiled the Narzo N53, the latest addition to its Narzo N-series in India. This slim smartphone features a gold filament coating and a California Sunshine design. It focuses on battery performance and offers a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The phone boasts a 6.74-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Unisoc T612 chipset. The Narzo N53 sports a 50MP dual rear camera setup, an 8MP front camera, and offers up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It will be available for sale from May 24 on Amazon and realme.com at a starting price of Rs 8,999.

Google to delete inactive accounts

Google has announced an update to its inactive account policies to prioritise user security. Starting from December 2023, Google will delete accounts that have been inactive for at least two years. This includes content stored in Gmail, Docs, Drive, Meet, Calendar, YouTube, and Google Photos. The change aims to reduce security risks associated with maintaining inactive accounts and safeguard user privacy. Inactive accounts are more vulnerable to compromise and may have outdated or compromised passwords.