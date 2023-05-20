English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsTech this week: WhatsApp unveils chat lock feature, Acer launches Predator Helios Neo and more

Tech this week: WhatsApp unveils chat lock feature, Acer launches Predator Helios Neo and more

Tech this week: WhatsApp unveils chat lock feature, Acer launches Predator Helios Neo and more
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 20, 2023 9:13:45 AM IST (Published)

This week, tech giant Google announced updates to its inactive account policies to prioritise user security.

In this week's technology roundup, we bring you the latest developments from the tech world. WhatsApp rolled out a new Chat Lock feature to enhance user privacy and security. Acer launched the powerful Predator Helios Neo gaming laptops, while HMD Global introduced two new feature phones under the Nokia brand. Realme has unveiled the slim and stylish Narzo N53 smartphone.

On the other hand, tech giant Google announced updates to its inactive account policies to prioritise user security.
Here's a closer look at the major developments in the technology segment this week:
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X