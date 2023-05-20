Tech this week: WhatsApp unveils chat lock feature, Acer launches Predator Helios Neo and more

This week, tech giant Google announced updates to its inactive account policies to prioritise user security.

In this week's technology roundup, we bring you the latest developments from the tech world. WhatsApp rolled out a new Chat Lock feature to enhance user privacy and security. Acer launched the powerful Predator Helios Neo gaming laptops, while HMD Global introduced two new feature phones under the Nokia brand. Realme has unveiled the slim and stylish Narzo N53 smartphone.

On the other hand, tech giant Google announced updates to its inactive account policies to prioritise user security.

Here's a closer look at the major developments in the technology segment this week: