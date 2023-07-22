Tech This Week: Vivo Y27 launched in India, Nothing Phone 2 goes on sale and other key developments

Vivo launched its Y27, the latest addition to Vivo's Y series, on Thursday, July 20.

For all the tech enthusiasts out there, this week has been full of exciting launches and some shocking announcements. From the Vivo Y27 being launched at an affordable price in India to the Nothing Phone 2 going on sale, here is a look at some of the announcements in the tech world in the past week.

Vivo launched its Y27, the latest addition to Vivo's Y series, on Thursday, July 20. The smartphone comes with a 6.64-inch FHD+ LCD display and a maximum brightness of 600 nits. It is powered by MediaTek's Helio G85 processor, which is combined with 6GB of RAM, which can be expanded upto another 6GB. The newly launched phone has a dual-camera arrangement on the back that includes a 50 MP main camera and a 2 MP bokeh camera with features including Super Night Mode, Super Night Selfie Mode, and Bokeh Flare Portrait. It also has an 8 MP selfie camera in the front. The phone has been priced at Rs 14,999 and is available at Amazon, Flipkart, Vivo India e-stores, and retail stores.

OpenAI has announced the launch of custom features on ChatGPT. The most recent update will help users to achieve the best results with the fewest inputs possible, since the ChatGPT will remember everything you've asked previously and answer the questions according to your preferences and choices. Currently, this feature is available in the Beta version of ChatGPT, but soon it will be available for GPT Plus members.

Nothing Phone (2) began its sales in India on Friday, July 21. The smartphone is available for purchase on Flipkart and selected retail outlets. The phone comes in three variants. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 44,999 while the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option available at Rs 49,999, and the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant will cost Rs 54,999.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed that WhatsApp will now be available for download on all Wear OS 3 smartwatches. Wear OS is the Android operating system for smartwatches. Most smartwatches, including Google's Pixel Watch, Samsung's Galaxy Watch series, and smartwatches from Fossil, Skagen, Montblanc, Michael Kors, and others, are powered by it.

