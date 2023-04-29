Tech This Week: vivo launches new camera phones, Reliance rolls out 5G services for Char Dham Yatra and more

This week Reliance Jio rolled out its 5G services for the Char Dham Yatra.

This week vivo released its flagship camera phones the X90 and X90 pro while Acer launched its lightweight laptop Acer Swift Go in India. Apart from much-awaited product launches by some top brands, Reliance Jio also rolled out its 5G services for the Char Dham Yatra, which started in Uttarakhand on April 22.

Here’s a look at the top technology stories of this week:

vivo unveils the X90 and X90 Pro

vivo X90 Pro and Vivo X90, the flagship camera smartphones of the phone maker, were launched in India this week. The new phones feature Android 13-based FunTouch OS, and MediaTek's Dimensity 9200 SoC.

The X90 series flaunts a Zeiss-branded triple rear camera setup which has vivo’s especially engineered V2 chip for image processing.

The Vivo X90 Pro is priced at Rs 84,999 for its sole model and the Vivo X90’s price starts at Rs 59,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, and Rs 63,999 for the 12GB RAM +256GB storage variant.

Acer Swift Go introduced in India

Acer Swift Go (2023), the company’s latest thin and lightweight laptop was introduced in the Indian market this week. With a 14-inch OLED display, the laptop is equipped with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB inbuilt storage. The laptop is powered by the latest 13th Gen Intel Core CPU.

The Acer Swift Go is priced at Rs 79,990.

OnePlus Pad now available for pre-order

The OnePlus Pad is now available for pre-order at a price of Rs 37,999. The tablet comes with OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard and OnePlus Stylo support which are available to buy separately.

It sports a 11.61-inch LCD screen with a 144 Hz refresh rate and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset and a 9,510mAh battery that supports 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging. Read more.

Infinix Smart 7 now available in India

Infinix Smart 7 HD, the latest budget offering from Infinix was rolled out in India this week. The smartphone sports a 6.6-inch full-HD IPS display, an AI-backed dual rear camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery and an Unisoc SC9863A1 SoC, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

The smartphone is set to go on sale in India via Flipkart next week at a starting price of Rs 5,999.

Reliance Jio True 5G rolled out for the Char Dham yatra