Tech This Week: vivo launches new camera phones, Reliance rolls out 5G services for Char Dham Yatra and more

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 29, 2023 1:17:30 PM IST (Published)

This week Reliance Jio rolled out its 5G services for the Char Dham Yatra.

This week vivo released its flagship camera phones the X90 and X90 pro while Acer launched its lightweight laptop Acer Swift Go in India. Apart from much-awaited product launches by some top brands, Reliance Jio also rolled out its 5G services for the Char Dham Yatra, which started in Uttarakhand on April 22.

Here’s a look at the top technology stories of this week:


vivo unveils the X90 and X90 Pro

