Tech This Week: Twitter’s continuing issues, Microsoft pauses Windows updates and more

Twitter has had another stressful week after Elon Musk’s takeover of the micro-blogging platform. The social media company’s $8 subscription service which allowed users to add a verification tag next to their name was halted after a deluge of fake verified accounts flooded the platform. Corporations like Lockheed Martin and Eli Lilly lost billions of dollars because of tweets made by impersonated accounts using Twitter’s new paid verification feature. As a result, Musk has suspended the feature for now.

Twitter Blue’s disastrous start

Twitter Blue’s verification service went off with a disastrous bang with impersonations across the board for personalities like US President Joe Biden, Elon Musk, former US President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani, video game giant Nintendo, basketball star LeBron James, former US President George W. Bush, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, Jesus, Twitter itself, Apple TV, streaming website Twitch, pharma giant Eli Lilly, conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro. The service even cost some companies millions of dollars and as a result, had to be taken down shortly afterwards. The world’s richest man has now said that Twitter Blue will relaunch on November 29. read more

Crypto exchange FTX’s continuing meltdown

After a liquidity crisis turned into an insolvency crisis, the world’s second-largest crypto exchange FTX saw its fortunes reverse in just one short week, billions of dollars of client money are missing. The bankrupt exchange also announced that it was hacked for hundreds of millions of dollars in what culminated in a chaotic week. read more

Apple’s search engine gets delayed

Amid the departure of talent to Google, Apple’s project to create its own search engine may be delayed. The company hasn’t officially announced that it is working on the project, but rumours started swirling around its search engine ambitions in 2020. read more

Microsoft holds Windows Update

Microsoft has paused the rollout of the Windows 11 version 22H2 update to certain devices due to application incompatibility. The company has asked users not to manually update their devices to the latest version as the company is working on resolving incompatibility issues with certain devices and applications. The company has warned against a manual upgrade to the latest update of Windows 11. read more

Apple products go on sale around Black Friday

With Black Friday just around the corner, Apple products, in the US, are being offered at massive discounts. Even as Amazon and Best Buy offer Apple MacBooks, smartwatches and iPads at hefty discounts to US buyers in the run-up to Black Friday, we're waiting to hear from Indian retailers. read more

